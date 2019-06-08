Comerica Bank Has $572,000 Stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,363 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 314.3% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 96,733.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,810 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 646.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sheree Thornsberry sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $211,068.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,348.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 18,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $483,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,411 in the last three months. 7.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $27.33 on Friday. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $176.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASH shares. BidaskClub cut Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

