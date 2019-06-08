Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Stake Increased by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,951 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 10,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 476,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in Comcast by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 449,240 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,297,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 13,765 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $542,753.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $37,090.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,363.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,537 shares of company stock worth $35,489,480 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.72.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.99 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.27 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

