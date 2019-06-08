Cloudera (CLDR) Downgraded by Citigroup

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $7.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.07.

NYSE CLDR opened at $5.10 on Thursday. Cloudera has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Stankey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 624,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $7,249,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cloudera by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 57,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cloudera by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cloudera by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cloudera by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 45,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cloudera by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

