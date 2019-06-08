Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $598,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $180.71 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $190.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

