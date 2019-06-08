Clarkson Capital Begins Coverage on Champion Iron (CHPRF)

Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CHPRF opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.19.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.