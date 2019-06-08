Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Bought by Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC

Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 193,168.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,741,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,095,693,000 after buying an additional 104,687,754 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,130.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,193,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 66,082,350 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,338,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,580,000 after buying an additional 7,238,755 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 412.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,063,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,032,000 after buying an additional 2,465,161 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,016.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,901,239 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,057,143,000 after buying an additional 1,855,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.87.

Shares of CSCO opened at $55.93 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $57.53. The company has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.83%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,698,974.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,840,188.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,520,513. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

