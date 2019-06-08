Cigna Corp (CI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 576,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $92,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,800,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,706,967,000 after purchasing an additional 260,042 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Cigna by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $45,812.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.40 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.84.

NYSE:CI opened at $157.47 on Friday. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60. The firm has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $33.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

