Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s share price rose 12.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 943,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 746% from the average daily volume of 111,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

CDTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cidara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 85,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 660,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 85,979 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 94,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 48,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 291,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 91,553 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

