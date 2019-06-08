CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 82.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Deren sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.43, for a total transaction of $36,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,539 shares in the company, valued at $737,401.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.52, for a total value of $1,162,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,525 shares of company stock valued at $14,434,194 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $305.28 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.02 and a 12 month high of $309.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $613.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.74%.

TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays set a $287.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Teleflex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Teleflex to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.86.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

