CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $896,000 Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,073 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC lowered Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sun Life Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

