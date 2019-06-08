Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Stake Boosted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 307,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,659,000 after purchasing an additional 154,428 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 90,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $635.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $540.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $641.82.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,907 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.21, for a total transaction of $3,067,905.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,282,624.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 12,658 shares of company stock worth $8,180,702 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $709.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.20 and a 12 month high of $727.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

