China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) CAO Brian P. Boyle Buys 15,000 Shares

China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) CAO Brian P. Boyle purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

China Metro Rural Company Profile

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

