Chiasma (CHMA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.85% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Our $11 price target is based on our DCF valuation. Our DCF model utilizes a terminal rate of decline of 10%, and a WACC-based discount rate of 10.0% (Beta of 1.0, equity risk premium of 5.6%). We assume a 21% tax rate. We apply an 80% risk adjustment to our valuation to account for probability of success for the U.S. and European trials. We currently apply a negative terminal growth rate to account for potential launches by competitors. However, our valuation does not include potential new applications of Chiasma’s TPE platform technology.””

Get Chiasma alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on Chiasma in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Chiasma in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.84 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Chiasma stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.22. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Chiasma will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 42.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 97,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 42.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 324,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 97,272 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 20.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.