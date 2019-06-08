Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC) Receives $53.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemical Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Chemical Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:CHFC opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. Chemical Financial has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.40 million. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chemical Financial will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Chemical Financial by 3,599.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,042,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,937 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chemical Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chemical Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chemical Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers a range of banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

