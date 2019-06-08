Chegg (CHGG) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.72 and last traded at $39.60. Approximately 1,822,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,910,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.58.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chegg from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Chegg to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chegg to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 13.96 and a quick ratio of 13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.56, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $6,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares in the company, valued at $95,372,279.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 40,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $1,666,017.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,468.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,063,514 shares of company stock valued at $40,405,671. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,391,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 220,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 146,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

