CF Industries (CF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.26.

NYSE:CF opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CF Industries will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,665 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $150,814.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,210.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $126,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,586,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,556,265,000 after purchasing an additional 740,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,782,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,247,000 after purchasing an additional 960,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,447,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,081,000 after purchasing an additional 862,184 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,800,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,531,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,154,000 after purchasing an additional 401,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

