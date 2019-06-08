CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Holdings Reduced by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 38.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,098,000 after buying an additional 27,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,775,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,514,553,000 after buying an additional 5,270,138 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 936,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,443,000 after buying an additional 105,348 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Milton Carroll sold 12,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $357,120.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,437.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,746 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNP opened at $28.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.88%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

