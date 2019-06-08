Capital Southwest (CSWC) Earns Buy Rating from National Securities

National Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. National Securities currently has a $24.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

“ CSWC posted core NII/share of $0.42 for the quarter, matching our estimate. The quarterly base dividend was bumped up a penny per share to $0.39/share from $0.38/share previously. As a reminder, the company is paying a $0.10/share supplemental dividend each quarter in addition to the base dividend. CSWC ended F2019 with UTI/share of $1.14, meaning that even if Media Recovery wasn’t monetized and there was no further UTI build through NII in excess of dividends that the company could pay the supplemental dividend for over 10 more quarters.



 As a reminder, Deepwater Corrosion Services was sold last quarter for a $1.7mm realized gain. Management is still targeting the sale of Media Recovery by the end of calendar 2019 and we model it to be sold at current marks during the 9/30/19 quarter with roughly half the proceeds being paid out the subsequent quarter and the remainder being used to further pad UTI for continued supplemental dividends.



 The only non-accrual, AG King Holdings, was written down slightly more on the quarter as was Premier Global and American Addiction. The latter two names are syndicated investments and in the case of American Addiction, EBITDA declined significantly enough to push up the weighted average portfolio attachment point to 4.80x from 3.80x Q/Q.



 We expect CSWC to have strong portfolio growth through F2020 and F2021. We think the ATM will be used sparingly and think management will ramp its balance sheet leverage significantly, boosting ROE and generating double-digit economic returns the next two fiscal years, by our estimates.



 We are revising our fiscal 2020 core NII/share estimate to $1.73 from $1.75 and are rolling out our fiscal 2021 core NII/share estimate of $1.84. We are maintaining our BUY rating and our $24 price target.,” National Securities’ analyst commented.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.25. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 68.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 63,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

