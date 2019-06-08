Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

CNQ traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,175. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$30.11 and a 12 month high of C$49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion and a PE ratio of 14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.0299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total transaction of C$198,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,421 shares in the company, valued at C$3,071,291.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/canadian-natural-resources-ltd-cnq-declares-dividend-increase-0-38-per-share.html.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.