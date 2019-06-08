Canadian Natural Resources’ (CNQ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CSFB increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.00.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$35.50 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$30.11 and a 12 month high of C$49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion and a PE ratio of 14.50.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.99 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.0299999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total transaction of C$198,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,071,291.07.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

