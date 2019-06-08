CampusCoin (CC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $30.00

CampusCoin (CURRENCY:CC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. CampusCoin has a total market cap of $40,700.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of CampusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CampusCoin has traded 55% lower against the dollar. One CampusCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000325 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

CampusCoin Coin Profile

CampusCoin (CRYPTO:CC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. CampusCoin’s total supply is 709,961,108 coins and its circulating supply is 509,961,108 coins. The official message board for CampusCoin is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=16647.0 . The Reddit community for CampusCoin is /r/Campuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CampusCoin’s official Twitter account is @CampusCoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . CampusCoin’s official website is www.campuscoinproject.org

Buying and Selling CampusCoin

CampusCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CampusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CampusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CampusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

