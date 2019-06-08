Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Camellia’s previous dividend of $40.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Camellia stock remained flat at $£106 ($138.51) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 454. Camellia has a 12-month low of GBX 9,100 ($118.91) and a 12-month high of £124.50 ($162.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.77 million and a PE ratio of 11.62.

Get Camellia alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Camellia Plc (CAM) Raises Dividend to GBX 102 Per Share” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/camellia-plc-cam-raises-dividend-to-gbx-102-per-share.html.

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as beef cattle grazing activities.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.