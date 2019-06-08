Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 36.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,271,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $889,431,000 after purchasing an additional 385,052 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6,143.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,733,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,689,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,234,000 after buying an additional 242,983 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,441,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $163,596,000 after buying an additional 139,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,410,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $161,558,000 after buying an additional 558,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $175,929.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $194,686.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,691 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $70.15 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $810.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

