Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,782 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTH opened at $84.13 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $64.36 and a 52-week high of $99.51.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

