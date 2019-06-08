California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,301 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CIT Group in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CIT opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $466.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from CIT Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIT. Citigroup increased their price target on CIT Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on CIT Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CIT Group from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.26.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

