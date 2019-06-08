California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.90 Million Position in Harsco Co. (HSC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Harsco were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the first quarter valued at $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Harsco by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harsco alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of HSC opened at $27.00 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Harsco had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $447.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 9,308 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $235,120.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,167.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 4,428 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $114,995.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,929.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/california-public-employees-retirement-system-has-2-90-million-position-in-harsco-co-hsc.html.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.