California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.81 Million Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

PLAY stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $67.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.90 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $201,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,490.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $573,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,020. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLAY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

