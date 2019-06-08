Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

CHW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.91. 116,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,756. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $9.41.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

