CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CHI)

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CHI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 211,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,014. CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $12.94.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

