Cae Inc (CAE) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of TSE CAE traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 587,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97. CAE has a 52-week low of C$22.10 and a 52-week high of C$36.86.

Get CAE alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CAE from C$27.50 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on CAE from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC upped their target price on CAE from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on CAE from C$32.50 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/cae-inc-cae-announces-0-10-quarterly-dividend.html.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.