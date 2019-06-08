Byline Bancorp (BY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $18.61 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $715.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $62.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $49,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $201,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,750 shares of company stock worth $94,969 and sold 15,734 shares worth $315,361. 45.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 95.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6,390.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

