Brokers Offer Predictions for DTE Energy Co’s FY2019 Earnings (DTE)

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for DTE Energy in a report released on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $6.31 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Macquarie set a $123.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.15.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $128.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. DTE Energy has a one year low of $94.25 and a one year high of $131.24. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.26.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In other DTE Energy news, Director Ruth G. Shaw acquired 2,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.27 per share, with a total value of $248,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,485. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total transaction of $1,247,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 78,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,679.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,715 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 33,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in DTE Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 17.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.