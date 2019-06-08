Brokerages Set Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Price Target at $40.33

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of DKS opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $41.21.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 100.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,817 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $120,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $49,764,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,324,592 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $103,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,592 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,975.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 945,235 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 914,503 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $18,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

