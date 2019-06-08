Brokerages Expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) to announce sales of $40.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.31 million and the highest is $41.78 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. posted sales of $36.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will report full-year sales of $160.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.09 million to $165.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $170.86 million, with estimates ranging from $157.56 million to $180.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.31 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

MNR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.95. 245,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,745. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $17.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 19,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $243,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,709 shares of company stock worth $287,691 and have sold 17,000 shares worth $241,600. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. SEI Investments Co increased its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 71.4% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

