Brokerages Expect Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brady’s earnings. Brady posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Brady will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brady.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $289.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.66 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brady in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, CEO J Michael Nauman sold 18,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $880,524.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,888.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $354,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,583 shares of company stock worth $2,221,313. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 107.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brady by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brady by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Brady by 73.1% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.56. 124,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,688. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Brady has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $50.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

