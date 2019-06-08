Brokerages Expect Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post $7.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post earnings of $7.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.26 and the highest is $8.11. Biogen posted earnings of $5.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $29.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $32.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $30.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.31 to $34.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.23.

BIIB stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.23. 1,418,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,739. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. Biogen has a 1-year low of $216.12 and a 1-year high of $388.67.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $231.48 per share, with a total value of $1,007,169.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 118,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $229.94 per share, for a total transaction of $27,211,559.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,415.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 173,035 shares of company stock worth $39,759,632 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Biogen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.