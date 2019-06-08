BOX Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $33,639.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for $0.0912 or 0.00001160 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z. In the last week, BOX Token has traded down 10% against the US dollar. BOX Token has a market cap of $9.09 million and approximately $33,639.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00016681 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00025185 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004435 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001127 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,674,138 tokens. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

