BOX (BOX) PT Lowered to $21.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on BOX from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on BOX from $27.00 to $22.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of BOX opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. BOX has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 445.38% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $292,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,114,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,761,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. FMR LLC grew its stake in BOX by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,906,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,434,000 after buying an additional 2,063,120 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP grew its stake in BOX by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 3,955,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,768,000 after buying an additional 1,589,667 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth $26,450,000. Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth $20,206,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BOX by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,540,000 after buying an additional 1,006,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.