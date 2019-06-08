BOX (BOX) Price Target Cut to $22.50

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup cut shares of BOX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.82.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BOX has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.50.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 445.38%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,099,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,950. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,982,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,760,000 after buying an additional 161,891 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BOX by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,028,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,091,000 after buying an additional 156,340 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP increased its holdings in BOX by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 3,955,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,768,000 after buying an additional 1,589,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 111.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,906,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,434,000 after buying an additional 2,063,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in BOX by 37.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,326,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,922,000 after buying an additional 632,031 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.