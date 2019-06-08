Bonterra Energy Corp (BNE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

BNE opened at C$5.52 on Friday. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.23 and a 12-month high of C$20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $184.31 million and a PE ratio of 35.16.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bonterra Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,799.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,658,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,879,567.79. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $465,347.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Bonterra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Bonterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.48.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

