BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $60,000 Stake in LSC Communications Inc (LKSD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in LSC Communications were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LSC Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,995,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,970,000 after buying an additional 163,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LSC Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after buying an additional 75,932 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in LSC Communications by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 542,004 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in LSC Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,953,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in LSC Communications by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 340,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 210,250 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKSD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LSC Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised LSC Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.65.

LKSD opened at $5.31 on Friday. LSC Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LSC Communications Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. LSC Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 84.55%.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

