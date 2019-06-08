BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) Insider Buys A$211,164.80 in Stock

BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 150,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.40 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$211,164.80 ($149,762.27).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 119,186 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$116,802.28 ($82,838.50).

Shares of ASX:BWR traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$1.35 ($0.96). 53,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $200.50 million and a P/E ratio of 6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.85, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.01. BlackWall Property Trust has a one year low of A$1.35 ($0.95) and a one year high of A$1.55 ($1.10).

BlackWall Property Trust Company Profile

Blackwall Property Trust is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Blackwall Property Trust is based in Australia.

