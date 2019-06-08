Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (BFY) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BFY stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,644. Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $14.24.

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

