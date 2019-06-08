Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BQH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. 3,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

