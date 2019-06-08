Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd alerts:

Shares of MHN opened at $13.21 on Friday. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $13.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/blackrock-muniholdings-new-york-qulty-fd-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-04-mhn.html.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.