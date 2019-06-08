Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MUI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 55,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,384. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $14.19.

About Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

