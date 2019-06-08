Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of BKCC opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $424.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Blackrock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $19.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

In other news, CFO Michael Pungello purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,030.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 385.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

