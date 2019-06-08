Bitcoin Atom Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $575.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $2.05 million and $575.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001421 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000235 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

