BidaskClub Lowers Astec Industries (ASTE) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASTE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Astec Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $675.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $325.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.68 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.07%.

In other news, insider Jaco Van Der Merwe bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,579 shares in the company, valued at $149,962.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,996,000 after acquiring an additional 92,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 538,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after acquiring an additional 92,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 317.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 469,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 356,956 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

