Beyond Meat (BYND) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BYND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.23.

Shares of BYND opened at $138.65 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $149.46.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 214.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Lane acquired 29,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $736,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dariush Ajami acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

